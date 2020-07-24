|
MADDEN, Lillian "Dolly" (O'Sullivan) Of Melrose, formerly of Skibbereen, Co. Cork, Ireland, died peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Mike Madden of Melrose. Loving mother of Janice Camuso & her husband Rick of Reading, Michael Madden & his wife Jackie of Virginia, Dermot Madden & his wife Erin of Melrose, and Cecelia Madden of Wakefield. Dolly is also survived by eight loving grandchildren: Kelly, Brendan, Liam, Sullivan, Sean, Seamus, Brigid, and Molly, as well many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Mary's Church in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth indianyouth.org For the obituary, or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020