MELCHIONDA, Lillian (Falanga) In East Boston, following a brief illness, in her 103rd year on Sept. 24th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred S. Melchionda. Cherished mother of Ralph J. Melchionda & wife Janet R. of Chelmsford, Florence Grieco of Dracut, Mary-Frances LaBrecque & her husband Dennis of Salem, NH & Alfred J. Melchionda & his wife Nancy of Amesbury. Dear sister of the late Leo, Charles, Frank, Andrew, Rudolph & Joseph Falanga & Frances Alberti. Also lovingly survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Funeral Services will be held privately due to the ongoing pandemic and maintenance of the regulations posted by the CDC. However, family & friends are invited to attend a public Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., EVERETT on Tuesday, September 29th at 2:00 p.m., immediately followed with the interment. A reminder: Masks must be worn at all times & social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity
