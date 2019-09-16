Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN MELTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN (GOLDSTEIN) MELTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN (GOLDSTEIN) MELTZ Obituary
MELTZ, Lillian (Goldstein) Age 93, of Lexington, entered eternal rest on September 14, 2019. Devoted wife of the late George Meltz. Beloved mother of Steven Meltz and Joel & his wife Beth Meltz. Adored grandmother of Jonathan Meltz and Jennifer Meltz. Dear sister of the late Alfred Goldstein and Edith Petersiel. Private services were held at Sharon Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 17. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now