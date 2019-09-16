|
|
MELTZ, Lillian (Goldstein) Age 93, of Lexington, entered eternal rest on September 14, 2019. Devoted wife of the late George Meltz. Beloved mother of Steven Meltz and Joel & his wife Beth Meltz. Adored grandmother of Jonathan Meltz and Jennifer Meltz. Dear sister of the late Alfred Goldstein and Edith Petersiel. Private services were held at Sharon Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 17. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019