Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
LILLIAN P. (WARD) ANDREWS

Andrews, Lillian P. (Ward) Of Canton, passed away October 18th. Beloved wife of the late Robert V. Mother of Robert F. Andrews of Tallahassee, FL, William E. Andrews of Weymouth, Thomas J. Andrews and his wife Christine of Boston, Scott P. Andrews of Boston, and Linda J. Carotenuto and her husband Michael of New Marlborough. Sister of Nancy Cormier of Hyannis, and the late Josephine Ciccolo and Thomas Ward. Dear friend of Brian Davis of Boston and Julie Andrews of Danvers. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday, October 23rd, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Thursday morning, October 24th at 10am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Veteran's Fund, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
