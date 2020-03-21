|
|
PRESSON, Lillian "Libby" Of Marblehead and Boynton Beach, FL, passed peacefully at age 95 on Friday, March 20, 2020 at The Brudnick Center for Living with her devoted daughter Beth at her side. Libby was born and raised in Winthrop, the only daughter of Abe and Ida Elkin. She graduated Winthrop High School in 1942, attended Framingham State University and was a graduate of Burdett College. In 1948, she married Dr. Herbert Presson. They shared 52 years of adventures, exploring every corner of the world together. Libby is survived by her loving daughter Beth, who has been her caregiver for nearly 5 years. She also has a son Robert and a granddaughter Chase. She would like to acknowledge her thoughtful and kindhearted Elkin nieces, Joan, Deb, Nancy, Sheryl, Valerie, Dianne and Sandra. Libby was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Jake Moore, her husband Dr. Herbert Presson, and her four brothers, Max, Jack, Frank and Hy. Private Graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. Donations in her memory can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, 02115.For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel Salem, MA 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020