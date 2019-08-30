|
|
REISMAN, Lillian (Barron) Of Newton, MA, entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the incredible age of 101. She was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Harry and Annie (Frankel) Barron, and sister of the late Edith Wiseberg, Bernice O'Dell and Bertram Barron. Beloved wife of the late Phillip Reisman. Devoted mother of Richard Reisman and his late wife Jane, and Kenneth Reisman and his wife Beth. Cherished grandmother of Phillip Reisman, Daniel Reisman, Michael Reisman, Alyssa Nason and her husband Michael, and great-grandmother of Knox and Daisy Nason. She is also survived by her loving family members, Arlene and Tom O'Conner, Rob and Sande Weiskopf, Judy Weiskopf and her late husband Harvey, as well as her dear friends and colleagues at Boston College, where she "ran" the Classical Studies Department for 46 years until her retirement at 96. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, September 1st at 1 PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Shiva will be observed at her late residence following burial until 8 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Boston College, Classical Studies Department Maliotis Fund, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 or to MA Jewish War Veterans, Room 547, State House, Boston, MA 02133. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 31, 2019