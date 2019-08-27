|
|
ROCCO, Lillian Lillian Rocco passed away at the age of 98, on August 26th, in the comfort of her husband Sam's loving arms, whom she shared her life with for 72 years. She was predeceased by her daughter Theresa White, and her Grandson Anthony Rocco. She was the adored mother of Janet Smith, George and his wife Wanda, Kathy (Rina) Young and her husband Greg, Sam and his wife Ann, Robert, Mary Selser and her husband Jay, Leila McNeff and her husband Jay, and Alaine Cipriano and her husband Jimmy. She was the loving grandmother to 17 children and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, August 29 from 4PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., FOXBOROUGH. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxborough. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471, or visit the Roberts and Sons website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019