MORRIS, Sister Lillian Rose SNDdeN Age 97, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. Sister Lillian was born in Boston to James and Rose (Metz) Morris, the oldest of three siblings, and was raised in West Roxbury. She graduated from Girls' Latin School in Boston and Emmanuel College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French. She taught for a year before joining the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She took the religious name Sister Jane Marie. She also earned advanced degrees: a Master's degree in French from Assumption College, and a PhD in German from the University of Minnesota. She taught high school French at St. Mary's in the North End of Boston, in Beverly Farms, at Fitton Central Catholic in East Boston, St. Mary's in Lawrence, and in New Britain, CT. She also taught at Emmanuel College in the Modern Language Department, a department which she also at times chaired. She did a sabbatical year in Vienna, Austria and Basel, Switzerland. She retired in her 70s. Sister Lillian loved opera and classical music. She was an avid reader, specifically of American history and biographies. She easily made friends and insisted people use language well. She was well organized and always in charge of her life. Sister Lillian was predeceased by her sister Virginia Coen and brother James "Red" Morris. She leaves a sister-in-law, Marilyn Morris of Weymouth; nieces, Amy Strong and Mary Dooley; a nephew, Robert Morris; and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, including her dear friend, Sister Ellen Glavin. Calling Hours are Thursday, February 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. There will be a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., WORCESTER, is directing arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020