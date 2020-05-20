|
SIAGEL, Lillian "Lita" Lily "Lita" Siagel was born in Shanghai, China on May 18, 1930, where she lived until the Communist government forced her family to leave in 1949. Along with her first husband Van Rogers and son Dan, she spent the next two years in Hong Kong and Italy before moving to the United States in 1951. Lita and Van divorced a few years later and she married Harold Siagel on January 2, 1958. Together they raised three children; Dan, Stephanie, and Errin. Lita was full of passion and love with an infectious joie de vivre. Although she had many interests such as cooking, entertaining, fashion, design, flower arranging, and travel, family was always her first priority. She loved hosting events and celebrations for both family and friends, often sharing their Fuller Street residence for extended periods. She loved a full house. Lita formed many lasting friendships throughout her life as well, some extending beyond 50 years. These friendships were incredibly important to her and she forged lifelong, indelible connections because of her love and loyalty to them. Lita was an incredible cook. A self-proclaimed gourmand, she took great joy in preparing meals for her family and friends, often meticulously planning menus and setting gorgeous tables. She loved reading and was forever juggling multiple books at a time. She was an engaging conversationalist and never shied away from discussions about religion, politics, or human rights. Eternally curious, she frequently visited museums, attended lectures, and loved ballet. She was fluent in Russian, French, Italian, and English. Her floral shop, Tiger Lily in Copley Square, offered a public outlet for Lita's flower arranging and design talents. Lita was recognised for her impeccable taste and style and it was here that Lita created many masterpieces for several of the best area hotels and special events. She was a loving grandmother to Samantha, Casey, Nicholas, Benjamin, Alexander, and Rachel; and she loved their spouses and significant others too. Lita adored spending time with her great-grandchildren Camden, Scarlett, Brennan, Josephine, and Lillian. Lita died on May 13th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was predeceased by her mother Sarah Mueller, stepfather Karl Mueller, stepbrother Karl Mueller, Jr., and grandson Benjamin Bernier. She is survived by her children, Daniel Siagel (Wendy Cohen), Stephanie Bernier (Rene Bernier), and Errin Siagel (Teresa Koster). Lita will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched, but she will always be remembered for her passion and affection for family and friends as well as her deep appreciation for life and its beauty. The family would like to thank the Neville Center at Fresh Pond for their exceptional care and kindness as they faced the unexpected burden of tending to patients with the Coronavirus and its associated complications. A celebration of Lita's life will take place at a later date when hugs, tears, smiles, and stories can be safely shared. If you would like to leave remarks for the family you may go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brookline-ma/lillian-siagel-9182585 Donations in Lita's name can be made to: Greater Boston Food Bank, https://www.gbfb.org Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, P.O. Box 234, Boothbay, ME, 04537 or online at mainegardens.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020