SPRAWL, Lillian (Calhoun) Was born to Lillian and Wesley Calhoun in Rome, Georgia on February 27, 1917. God called her home on October 13, 2019.
She was educated in school systems in Georgia, graduating in 1935. She moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1942, and in 1950 married Bradford Sprawl for 23 years, before he preceded her in death.
An active and practicing Catholic, she worshipped in both the Parish of the Holy Cross and the Saint Ann's Parish in Boston, MA. Later in life, she was a regular attendee at Saturday afternoon Mass at St. Francis Chapel in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA.
Lil worked for many years for Raytheon in Braintree, MA, retiring as an Electrical Operator.
Lil was fun loving and enjoyed attending social gatherings with many devoted friends, including attending many 1935 class reunions all over the US. Upon retirement, she traveled and enjoyed attending Red Sox baseball games at Fenway Park, sitting right behind home plate. She lived a life in high regard, walked everywhere and never looked her age.
She leaves to cherish her memory goddaughter Guadulesa (Hilario) Rivera of Los Angeles, CA, godson Kevin (Beverly) Thompson of Marlborough, MA, godson Sonny Lovelace, dear friend Phyllis Rose of Boston, MA, dear friend Barbara Johnson of Florida, the wonderful staff of Marlborough Healthcare Center, Marlborough, MA and the compassionate staff of Hospice of Western & Central Massachusetts, along with many friends and acquaintances.
Homegoing Services will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at 11AM at the Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), SUDBURY. Interment following Services at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons
Home of Memorial Tribute
Sudbury (978) 443-5777
Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019