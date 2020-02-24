Home

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Temple Emanuel
385 Ward St.
Newton, MA
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:30 PM
at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger
LILLIAN (FOILB) STANGER


1923 - 2020
STANGER, Lillian (Foilb) Of Brookline, MA, most recently of Wynnewood, PA, on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Stanger. Devoted mother of Ben Zion Stanger and his wife Celia Moses, Harry Stanger and his wife Lori, and Elsa Stanger and her husband Ben Zev Stanger. Proud grandmother of Jacob, Sarah, and Aaron. Loving sister of Adelaide Foilb, and the late Samuel Foilb, and Frances (Foilb) Levine. Lillian leaves behind the Foilb, Factor, Stanger, Bleier, and Ofer families, with whom she cherished her time. Born to Harry and Rose Foilb in Boston, MA April 16, 1923. In addition to family, music was one of Lillian's greatest passions, playing violin with the Civic and Brookline Symphonies. She was a proud and active Zionist who had a strong love and devotion for the State of Israel. Service at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, MA on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 pm. Memorial observance will be at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger Wednesday 6:30 - 8:00 pm, Thursday 6:30 - 9:00 pm, and Friday 4:00 - 5:00 pm, Minyan Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm. Memorial observance will be held at Elsa and Ben Stanger's home in Merion Station, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tanglewood at Friends Office, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 or online at tanglewood.org/contribute. Gifts will support the Days in the Arts Program (DARTS), a summer residential program providing middle school students with a high-quality arts immersion experience. Or to Northeastern University c/o Scriven Memorial Scholarship for Students Studying Music, 360 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
