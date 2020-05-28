|
|
STONE, Lillian (Cooper) Age 99, of Hyannis Port formerly of Braintree. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Elihu Stone. Proud mother of Martha Stone and the late Frances Stone. Adored grandmother of Emily Williams and her husband Marvin Williams, and Anna Reeve. Loving great grandmother of Amaya and Deven Williams. Devoted aunt to Rowena Dery, Anita Weinblatt, Naomi Luban, and Joe Cooper. Lillian lived life to the fullest until the eve of her 100th birthday. She was an inspiring role model for her family and her friends and will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and her thirst for learning. Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Barnstable Land Trust. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020