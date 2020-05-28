Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN (COOPER) STONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN (COOPER) STONE Obituary
STONE, Lillian (Cooper) Age 99, of Hyannis Port formerly of Braintree. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Elihu Stone. Proud mother of Martha Stone and the late Frances Stone. Adored grandmother of Emily Williams and her husband Marvin Williams, and Anna Reeve. Loving great grandmother of Amaya and Deven Williams. Devoted aunt to Rowena Dery, Anita Weinblatt, Naomi Luban, and Joe Cooper. Lillian lived life to the fullest until the eve of her 100th birthday. She was an inspiring role model for her family and her friends and will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and her thirst for learning. Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Barnstable Land Trust. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -