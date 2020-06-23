|
SWANSON, Lillian Age 92, the last surviving sibling of 12, from Dorchester, MA, passed away peacefully on June 22nd, 2020. After being widowed at age 40 with 6 children, Lil, or "Ma" as her kids and many of their friends called her, worked tirelessly as a waitress, bartender and mother to keep the family together. Sunday dinners at her house were a bedrock for the family over the years. Her perseverance, kindness, humility and commitment to family set a strong example of how to live a decent life. She lived to see the birth of over 50 descendants, including several great-great-grandchildren. She had countless nieces, nephews and friends. Lillian suffered through the pain of experiencing the death of 3 of her children, Maureen, David and Joseph. The one blessing of the dementia that took her in the end was that she was unaware of the passing of her son Richard, who was her primary caregiver up until his recent death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sarah, son James, his wife Niki, and son William and his wife Mona. We love you Ma/Nana, and find solace in the hope that you are reunited with your family and friends who went before you. Thank you for all that you did. May we meet again... Visiting Hours: 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 and 9-10 a.m. on Friday, June 26 in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, DORCHESTER. Funeral at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26 in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. Online guestbook and directions at www.mchoulfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020