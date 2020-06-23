Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN SWANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN SWANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN SWANSON Obituary
SWANSON, Lillian Age 92, the last surviving sibling of 12, from Dorchester, MA, passed away peacefully on June 22nd, 2020. After being widowed at age 40 with 6 children, Lil, or "Ma" as her kids and many of their friends called her, worked tirelessly as a waitress, bartender and mother to keep the family together. Sunday dinners at her house were a bedrock for the family over the years. Her perseverance, kindness, humility and commitment to family set a strong example of how to live a decent life. She lived to see the birth of over 50 descendants, including several great-great-grandchildren. She had countless nieces, nephews and friends. Lillian suffered through the pain of experiencing the death of 3 of her children, Maureen, David and Joseph. The one blessing of the dementia that took her in the end was that she was unaware of the passing of her son Richard, who was her primary caregiver up until his recent death. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sarah, son James, his wife Niki, and son William and his wife Mona. We love you Ma/Nana, and find solace in the hope that you are reunited with your family and friends who went before you. Thank you for all that you did. May we meet again... Visiting Hours: 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 and 9-10 a.m. on Friday, June 26 in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, DORCHESTER. Funeral at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26 in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. Online guestbook and directions at www.mchoulfh.com

View the online memorial for Lillian SWANSON
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -