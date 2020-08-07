|
DILWORTH, Lillian T. Age 93 of Exeter, NH, formerly of Cambridge, peacefully, August 6, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, April 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Francis Dilworth and Mary Edna (DeLorey) Dilworth Landers and resided in Cambridge until moving to Exeter in 1977. She leaves her longtime friend, Sister Julie Comperchio of Exeter, NH, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Baptiste and her brother William Dilworth. Services will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON, NH. Burial will follow in the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Lillian's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020