Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN DILWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN T. DILWORTH


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN T. DILWORTH Obituary
DILWORTH, Lillian T. Age 93 of Exeter, NH, formerly of Cambridge, peacefully, August 6, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, April 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Francis Dilworth and Mary Edna (DeLorey) Dilworth Landers and resided in Cambridge until moving to Exeter in 1977. She leaves her longtime friend, Sister Julie Comperchio of Exeter, NH, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Baptiste and her brother William Dilworth. Services will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON, NH. Burial will follow in the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Lillian's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign her tribute wall or for directions.

View the online memorial for Lillian T. DILWORTH
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -