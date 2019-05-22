|
LYNCH, Lillian T. Of Walpole, MA on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. Lynch. Loving mother of Jeanne Botsivales and husband Gregory of East Dennis, Patricia Lynch of Plainville, James E. Lynch Jr. and wife Daquiri of Norfolk, and Mark E. Lynch and wife Diane of Mansfield. Cherished grandmother of Brian Lynch, Kristen Lynch, Emily Botsivales, John Botsivales, and Joseph Cotter. Sister of Elizabeth DiForio, Evelyn Flynn, Judy Guisti, Gerald McNeil, and the late Sylvester McNeil. Visiting Hours: Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 to 7PM at James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE, MA 02081. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Saturday at 10AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019