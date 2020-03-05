Boston Globe Obituaries
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
RANDALL, Lillian T. (Comeau) Passed away in Revere on March 3rd, 2020, at 86 years. She was born in Everett and lived there most of her life. She is the beloved mother of Charles Randall, Paul Randall and his wife Cynthia, Nancy MacIntyre and her companion William Keefe. Loving sister of Agnes Doucette, Lorraine Cascci, and Jean McComiskey. Cherished grandmother of James, Paul, Brittany and her husband Ricky, Sabrina, Alec, Michael, and Katie. Dear aunt of Linda Humphries along with many other loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Sunday, March 8th at 1pm. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday from 4-8pm. In Lillian's memory, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
