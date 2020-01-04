|
VENTURA, Lillian (Alessandrini) Of Melrose. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony." Mother of John Ventura and his wife Theresa and Paul Ventura and his wife Theresa, all of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Anthony, P.J. and Julia. Sister of Norma Plunkett and her husband Robert of Everett and the late Leo Alessandrini. Her beloved Pug, Champ.
Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 429 Upham St., Melrose on Wednesday, January 8th at 10:00AM. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, in Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Community Family Dutton Center, 1117 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020