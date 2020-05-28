|
|
BLUMBERG, Lillian Warren Willinsky Passed away at her home at New Pond Village on May 25, 2020. Lillian was born in Brockton on May 29, 1919, to the late Samuel and Jessie (Cohen) Warren. She lived in Brockton until moving to New Pond Village in Walpole in 2006. Lillian graduated from Brockton High School and earned a college degree from Bridgewater State Teachers' College. Lillian was an active volunteer throughout her life, often holding leadership roles. She was president of the German Club in college, president of the Brockton chapter of the Brandeis University Women's Committee, Temple Beth Emunah board member, co-chair of fundraising for the Torah Fund for the Women's Residence Hall at the Jewish Theological Seminary, and president of the docents at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton. Lillian's volunteering continued at New Pond Village, where she was co-chair of the area reps who welcomed new residents and visitors and was a regular worker at the Curiosity Shop that raised money for worthy causes. When people asked Lillian how she kept such a positive attitude as she aged to 100, she said, "My parents brought us up to be volunteers…I think the fact that I was taught to do for others is an important factor." Beloved wife of the late Nathan (Norm) Willinsky for 28 years and cherished wife of the late Ernest Blumberg for 27 years. Devoted sister of the late Betty Bearman and the late Jack and Dorothy Warren. Loving mother of Sharon Willinsky Stern of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jeffrey Willinsky and his wife Amy (Weiner) of Canton. Devoted stepmother to Ellen Blumberg Kelner and her husband Bob of Needham and to Norman Blumberg of Stoughton. Adoring grandmother of Gabriel Stern of Vashon, WA; Dara Stern of Pittsburgh, PA; Naomi Willinsky of Framingham; Benjamin Willinsky of Cambridge; Elana Willinsky of Philadelphia, PA; Beth Kelner Lindsay of Shirley; Andrew Kelner of Las Vegas, NV; and Melissa (Missy) Kelner of Baltimore, MD. And great-grandmother of Maren Stern and Livia Ford. Graveside services at Pride of Brockton Cemetery will be private. A grateful thank-you to the caring staff at New Pond Village. Contributions in memory of Lillian can be made to the National Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West Street, Amherst, MA 01002 or Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of America at www.pwausa.org www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020