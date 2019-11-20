Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
LILLIAN WITTEN KOSLOW

LILLIAN WITTEN KOSLOW Obituary
KOSLOW, Lillian Witten 1918-2019. Daughter of the late Abraham and Mollie Karsh Witten, predeceased by six siblings. She was the beloved wife of the late Mitch Koslow, loving mother of Mollee Share (Ed) and the late Francine Miller (Mark), cherished grandmother to Rebecca Miller, Jillian Share Morin (Dean) and Michael Share (Rebecca), GG to her four great-grandchildren Emily, Maisy, Ryan and Maxwell as well as a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, November 24th at 9:30 AM, followed by Burial at King Solomon Memorial Park, 2690 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
