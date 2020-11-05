ZUBRINSKI, Lillian Cummaquid – Lillian E. Zubrinski, 94, of Cummaquid and Framingham, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. Born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Boswick. Lillian was the loving wife of 69 years to the late Eugene P. Zubrinski Jr. Lillian is survived by her son, Paul E. Zubrinski of Cambridge; her daughter Christine A. Procaccini and her husband, John, of Franklin; three grandchildren, John Paul Procaccini and his wife, Katie Creeden Procaccini, David Anthony Procaccini and his wife, Krystal Sheingold Procaccini, and Sarah Beth Procaccini and her fiancé, Steve McArthur; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 in St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St., Hyannis. Interment will follow in Woodside Cemetery, Summer St., Yarmouth Port. Social distancing with masks will be required. Lillian's family would like to thank the staff at St. Patrick's Manor for all the care that was given to Lillian and Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to Saint Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701.





