1/1
LILLIAN ZUBRINSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZUBRINSKI, Lillian Cummaquid – Lillian E. Zubrinski, 94, of Cummaquid and Framingham, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. Born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Boswick. Lillian was the loving wife of 69 years to the late Eugene P. Zubrinski Jr. Lillian is survived by her son, Paul E. Zubrinski of Cambridge; her daughter Christine A. Procaccini and her husband, John, of Franklin; three grandchildren, John Paul Procaccini and his wife, Katie Creeden Procaccini, David Anthony Procaccini and his wife, Krystal Sheingold Procaccini, and Sarah Beth Procaccini and her fiancé, Steve McArthur; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 in St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St., Hyannis. Interment will follow in Woodside Cemetery, Summer St., Yarmouth Port. Social distancing with masks will be required. Lillian's family would like to thank the staff at St. Patrick's Manor for all the care that was given to Lillian and Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to Saint Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved