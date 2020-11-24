1/
LILLIE M. MORRIS
MORRIS, Lillie M. Of Dorchester, age 85, beloved wife of the late Clarence Morris. Devoted mother of Dana Thomas of GA, Clarence Morris, Jr. of Mattapan, Linda Strother of NC and Craig Morris of Boston. Sister of Martha Williams of GA, Sandra Miller of GA and Michael Lewis of GA. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Friday, November 27, 4-6 pm. Funeral Mass and Interment private.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
