TOXAVIDIS, Lilly Anna Age 13, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA, surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 3, 2005 in Providence, RI, she was the beloved daughter of Vasileios E. Toxavidis of Attleboro and Lyndi E. (Baker) Toxavidis of Attleboro. In addition to her parents, she leaves her loving and cherished sisters Elizabeth A. Marcos and Lauren P. Toxavidis, both of Attleboro. She was the adored maternal granddaughter of Terry C. and Judith W. (Brown) Baker of Attleboro, and the paternal granddaughter of Poly (Tomara) Toxavidis of Patras, Greece, and the late Elias Toxavidis. She is survived by her uncle, Jason P. Baker of Attleboro, and her aunt, Marianna Toxavidis of Patras, Greece. Lilly leaves her great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Friends and relatives are cordially invited to remember Lilly and celebrate her life, wearing bright and happy colors, at a Visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA. Friends and relatives are also invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, RI. Private interment will be in North Purchase Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lilly to either The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 or online at www.tomorrowfund.org or to The Izzy Foundation, P.O. Box 2326, Providence, RI 02906 or online at www.theizzyfoundation.org To send the family an expression of sympathy, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro (508) 695-0200.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019