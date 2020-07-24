|
|
APTEKER, Lily (Maliah) Of Brookline, MA, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, at Brigham and Women's Hospital from respiratory failure. She was the eighth of nine children. Lily was the daughter of Sarah (Tam) and Abraham. She lived in Lexington, MA for many years before settling into Brookline, MA. Hospitality was a family business for her and her ex-husband, who owned and operated Veronique Restaurant in Brookline. It was originally located in Coolidge Corner then at Longwood Towers. She loved people and always saw the goodness in what they had to offer. She was a natural fit in the hospitality industry. She left a lasting impression with every person she met even if it was once. She had an infectious personality. She loved the business and planning events. She loved to cook and she prepared many amazing dishes. She loved to follow the Food Network and try out new recipes that looked interesting. She spent the next 35 years with her companion William S. Levine. She will be dearly missed by her two sons Robert Apteker (Susan) and James Apteker (Alina), her two sisters Celly and Fortunee, her to brothers Joe and Morris, and five wonderful grandchildren which she absolutely adored: Hunter, Sophia, Natalie, Aniela and Ari. A private memorial and burial service was held on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 in W. Roxbury. Lily's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to a . Brezniak Funeral Directors assisted family with arrangements. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020