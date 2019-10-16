|
CANNON, Lily Jean (Hanson) Passed on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Scituate, MA, at the Cardigan Nursing and Rehabilative Center. Born on June 4th, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, only child of Lily Furness Hansen and Otto Hansen; she graduated from Newton High School, MA, and the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in NY, which landed her positions as a copy editor and assistant editor for Harper's Bazaar and Town and Country magazines. Her sense of beauty and eloquence is captured in a stunning portfolio shot during a brief period she worked as a fashion model. Jean married Fillmore W. Cannon in 1946, and together, they had three children: Thomas Jay Cannon, Carol Ann Cannon, and Joanne Cannon Hill. Discovering the satisfaction of working in clay in the late 1950's opened a world of untapped creativity for her, which led to an award-winning career in making, selling, and teaching pottery. She was always a lover of literature and travel; studied French, Italian, art and architecture. Jean eventually moved to Newport, RI, where she continued practicing her pottery, and had exhibits in local museum shops and galleries. She became a docent at the Newport Preservation Society, where she gave lively and well-informed tours of some of the most prominent mansions. A lover of animals, she also enjoyed volunteering at the Potters League for Animals. Known as Jean or affectionately, as "Mimmi" to her grandchildren, her sense of humor and wry wit only sharpened with age, often leaving those in her company in tears of laughter. Lily Jean Hansen Cannon is survived by her three children, son-in-law, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Gratitude is extended to the staff of the Cardigan, where Jean lived out her final days. Everyone of the staff showed extraordinary compassion, patience and love. Prayers are excepted in lieu of cards or flowers. Visiting Hours: Memorial and interment are being held in private by the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019