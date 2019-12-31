|
|
GREGORITCH, Lilyn R. (Rall) Age 101, of Concord, former 55 year resident of Acton. Beloved wife of the late William J. Gregoritch, who died in 2016. Survived by her children, Jane A. Meehan and husband Edward of South Weymouth, MA, Margaret R. "Peg" Spaulding and husband Kenneth of Sterling, MA and William T. Gregoritch and wife Christine of Redmond, WA. Also survived by 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and predeceased by a sister Irma Nickel. Born and raised in Queens, NY, daughter of the late George and Rose B. (Knoegel) Rall. A Visiting Hour will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. A Service and Celebration of her Life will follow at 10:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts, 75 Federal Street, Boston, MA 02110 vip.bbbsmb.org For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020