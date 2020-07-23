Boston Globe Obituaries
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
LIN FONG YONG


1920 - 2020
LIN FONG YONG Obituary
YONG, Lin Fong Age 100, passed away on July 19, 2020 at Putnam Farm Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late George D. Yong. Lin Fong was born in China on February 8, 1920 and moved to the United States in 1959. She, along with her husband, owned and operated George Yong's Hand Laundry for many years in Dorchester. Lin Fong enjoyed knitting and shared her handmade creations with her family. She is survived by her children, son Thomas Young and his wife Jane of Danvers, and daughter Elizabeth Yong and her husband Joe Marks of Watertown, 5 grandsons, 2 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by her son, Shee Lee and 3 brothers. Her Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lin Fong's name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020
