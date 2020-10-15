1/1
LINA (CARDELLO) SARNACCHIARO
1940 - 2020
SARNACCHIARO, Lina (Cardello) Of Winthrop, Oct. 9, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Antonio Sarnacchiaro. Loving mother of Antoinette Kennedy and her husband, Richard, Joseph Sarnacchiaro and Anthony Sarnacchiaro Jr. and his wife, Kathleen. Cherished grandmother of Alie, Julianna, Michael, Isabella, Victoria, Sabrina, Sophia, Samantha and Anthony. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Committal will be private. *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the funeral home and church.* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Lina (Cardello) SARNACCHIARO


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
