FORD, Dr. Lincoln Edmond Age 81 of Marion, died November 16, 2019, after a long illness from Alzheimer's disease.
He was the husband of Susan (Gilbert) Ford.
Born in Boston, MA, May 14, 1938, he was the son of the late John B. and Margaret (Clark) Ford.
He was a graduate of Tabor Academy, class of 1956, and Harvard College, class of 1960. While at Harvard, he was on the ski team and a member of the Harvard Light Weight Crew in 1957-58. Dr. Ford was a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine, class of 1965. He served an internship at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY, followed by a residency at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, and research at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, and at University College London (UK). Dr. Ford was on the cardiology faculty of Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago and retired as Professor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis in 2007.
Throughout a distinguished career in cardiology and basic physiology, he actively pursued numerous hobbies, including sailing, skiing, swimming, bicycling, rowing, reading history and poetry, writing, wine-and beer-making, carpentry, beekeeping and building model ships. An attempt to make mead from home-produced honey was unfortunately not successful.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Pamela (Ford) Murphy who resided in of Salem, MA.
He is survived by his wife Susan; daughters Catherine (Leverett, MA), Gretchen (Los Angeles, CA), Vanessa (Chicago, IL) and Emily (Denver, CO); and grandchildren Brennan Ayres, Ilaria and Alec Stewart, and Malcolm, Oliver and Thomas Nelson, as well as nephews, nieces and numerous cousins.
