LINDA A. (DUNCKEL) CONNELLY

LINDA A. (DUNCKEL) CONNELLY Obituary
CONNELLY, Linda A. (Dunckel) June 13th, of North Andover, formerly of Malden. Devoted mother of John R. Connelly and wife Linda of North Andover, and Rebecca A. Connelly and wife Lori Maloney of Framingham. Sister of Stephen A. Dunckel of NC. Proud grandmother of James Connelly. A Memorial Service for Linda will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, June 18th at 8 pm, with Visitation held from 6 pm to 8 pm. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
