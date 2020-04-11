|
COUTURE, Linda A. (Varricchio) Of Lynnfield, April 6. Beloved wife of Richard L. Couture. Loving mother of Gregg R. Couture and wife Kristen of Lynnfield. Sister-in-law of Mary Varricchio of Lynnfield. Sister of the late Arthur Varricchio. Also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Katherine, Leo, Cecilia. Private Graveside Services were held at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. Services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook:
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020