FLYNN, Linda A. (Mullen) Of Hull, formerly of Dedham, passed away on November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen F. Flynn. Devoted mother of Marie Pineo and her husband James of Bridgewater, and Michelle Maloof and her husband Shaun of Quincy. Loving nannie of Brooke, Brandon, and Brett Pineo, and Logan Maloof. Dear sister of Gerald Mullen of Norwood, Patricia Brennan of Foxboro, and Steven Mullen of Dedham, and the late Diane Bright, Donald, Ronald, and Thomas Mullen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, 9 strong, and many other close friends. Longtime owner of Linda's Beachside Hair Salon, Hull. Member of Nantasket Beach Saltwater Club. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, November 10th from 2-6pm. Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Monday, November 11th at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Susanna's Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Hull Village Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 9, 2019