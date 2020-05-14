|
FOX, Linda A. Of Stoughton, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Dear daughter of the late Mier & Fay (Sideman) Goldstein. Beloved wife of Lawrence Fox. Loving mother of Aaron Fox & his wife Shari and Jonathan Fox & his wife Sheila Arvikar. Cherished grandmother of Cooper, Rebecca, and Renee. Devoted sister of the late Lenny Goldstein and his surviving wife Bobbi. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will take place privately. Expressions of sympathy in Linda's memory may be donated to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020