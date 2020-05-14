Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sharon Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA A. FOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA A. FOX Obituary
FOX, Linda A. Of Stoughton, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Dear daughter of the late Mier & Fay (Sideman) Goldstein. Beloved wife of Lawrence Fox. Loving mother of Aaron Fox & his wife Shari and Jonathan Fox & his wife Sheila Arvikar. Cherished grandmother of Cooper, Rebecca, and Renee. Devoted sister of the late Lenny Goldstein and his surviving wife Bobbi. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will take place privately. Expressions of sympathy in Linda's memory may be donated to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -