Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Church
138 Cambridge Road
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA A. (FEENEY) MAHONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA A. (FEENEY) MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, Linda A. (Feeney) Of Woburn, passed away peacefully, August 17th, at the age of seventy-one. Wife of Ret. Police Chief Philip L. Mahoney, WPD. Cherished mother of Jennifer Cutillo, her husband John of Revere and Philip L. Mahoney, Jr., his wife Meghan of Methuen. Dear sister of John "Jack" Feeney, his wife Jenelle of SC and loving sister-in-law of Sandra Feeney of Reading, and the late Kenneth and George "Muggsy" Feeney. Proud and loving "Grammy" of Finleigh Mahoney, and also survived by many dear friends, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda's Funeral Mass, Thursday, August 20th at 11 a.m., in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the Mass from 9 – 10:45 a.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. A Celebration of Life will be held once Covid- 19 restrictions are lifted. Remembrances may be made in honor of Linda to the Girl Scouts of America, 420 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -