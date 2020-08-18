|
MAHONEY, Linda A. (Feeney) Of Woburn, passed away peacefully, August 17th, at the age of seventy-one. Wife of Ret. Police Chief Philip L. Mahoney, WPD. Cherished mother of Jennifer Cutillo, her husband John of Revere and Philip L. Mahoney, Jr., his wife Meghan of Methuen. Dear sister of John "Jack" Feeney, his wife Jenelle of SC and loving sister-in-law of Sandra Feeney of Reading, and the late Kenneth and George "Muggsy" Feeney. Proud and loving "Grammy" of Finleigh Mahoney, and also survived by many dear friends, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda's Funeral Mass, Thursday, August 20th at 11 a.m., in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Close family and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects prior to the Mass from 9 – 10:45 a.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. A Celebration of Life will be held once Covid- 19 restrictions are lifted. Remembrances may be made in honor of Linda to the Girl Scouts of America, 420 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020