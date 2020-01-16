|
|
ABRAMSON, Linda "Minky" A Woman of Strength and Courage Linda "Minky" Abramson, age 72, of Burlington, formerly of Lexington, deceased January 16, 2020, peacefully, at home, with her family by her side. Linda maintained her "attitude of gratitude" to the very end. She lived a full and joyous and productive life despite having brain tumors, lymphoma and leukemia for twenty-nine years. Linda was the hilarious and very devoted wife of Larry Abramson for forty-one years; loving mother of Jennifer Abramson, Matthew Abramson and his wife Caitlin Abramson; doting grandmother of Rose Ellen Abramson and Ryan Andrew Abramson; dog Mommy of Tippy the Wonder Dog (deceased) and Bruce Springsteen. Linda and Jennifer were mother and daughter, best friends and virtual sisters. Matt and Linda shared a wonderful relationship. Caitlin has been a great addition to the family and a fantastic mother to Rosie and Ryan, who represented new vigor in Linda's life. Linda loved the time when she could still dance, cook, read and do projects with the grandkids. As Linda's disabilities progressed, she just enjoyed cuddling with them. Linda courageously bounced back from each of her neurosurgeries. That bounce back would sometimes take eight months. She would seamlessly return to her activities as classroom mother, field trip chaperone and PTA representative. She would attend (and applaud and encourage) every one of the kids' activities: athletic events, plays and recitals. She loved having their friends over and we would sometimes have up to two dozen kids camping in our basement playroom. The following day we were very apt to proceed en masse to Fenway Park and cheer from the bleachers. Many of those "kids" still stay in touch with her. Linda had numerous volunteer activities. She visited shut-ins, served as a companion to a blind lady through MAB (Mass Association for the Blind), and gave much time to Kids-in-Need. Right up to fall of 2019, she was in training to become a "peer visitor" to brain injury patients at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. In her twenties and thirties, Linda had been an elementary school teacher. Her former students, now aged 40 to 50, still recognize her in restaurants and other public places. They introduce themselves and tell Linda what a wonderful teacher she was, how much fun they had in her classroom and how Linda gave them so much self-confidence. This happened as recently as November 1, 2019 at Larry's birthday dinner. In later years, Linda had the same effect on the pupils she helped while she was a reading tutor. Linda loved the outdoors, theatre, ballet, book group and skiing (but only in perfect conditions and only at Waterville Valley). Most of all, she enjoyed tap dancing. Every year, her group from the Dance Inn performed at the Hatch Memorial Shell, providing some of the entertainment during the annual Making Strides Walk. Linda practiced for months and then performed, proudly wearing her "Survivor" sash. She also loved to travel, even to the point of going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for three weeks while she was confined to a wheelchair. In more active days, her other favorite travel adventures with Larry included Torres del Paine (Patagonia), Bali, Galapagos, Carnival in Rio, Great Barrier Reef, Grand Canyon, Canadian Rockies, Tasmania and Paris, always Paris. Over the past few years, Linda took up "bicycling" (really tandem tricycling) through Spaulding Rehabilitation Adaptive Sports Program. Jenny would be the steerer, and would also provide most of the power, as they would rip through the Charlestown Navy Yard or the Lexington Bike Path. Most of all, Linda enjoyed friendships. Each visit with a friend, each telephone conversation, concluded with Linda saying, "I love you," and meaning it. Services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln Street, Lexington, MA on Monday at 10 am. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA. Shiva will be observed directly after burial until 8 pm and on January 21 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Seven Springs Clubhouse, 1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, Attn: Adaptive Sports Program, 1575 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020