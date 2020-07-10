Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Jamaica Plain, MA
LINDA ANN CAPONE


1949 - 2020
CAPONE, Linda Ann Died at home on July 8th, 2020 after a long illness. Linda, a longtime Kingston, MA resident, was born in Boston December 12, 1949, and grew up in Needham, MA. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School (Wellesley) and Misericordia University (Pennsylvania), majoring in fine arts. Until her retirement, Linda was an office manager for Atent for Rent, Inc. (Dedham, MA), where her customer service talents and genuine interest in customers' events benefited both customers and the business. At heart, Linda was an artist and talented potter. She was owner of Buttonwood Pottery in Kingston (1980s-90s) and prior to that, operated a shop in Duxbury. Linda is survived by her sister, Diane Wells, brothers David Capone and Steve Capone, nephews Adam Wells, David Capone and Dante Capone and her nieces Stephanie (Wells) Johnson and Michaela Capone.

The family wishes to extend its appreciation to Linda's medical providers, caregivers and friends/neighbors who supported her during her illness.

Interment will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome. Covid-19 safety guidelines (mask and social distancing). Memorial tribute gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Linda A. Capone.

www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, KINGSTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020
