COTTO, Linda Ann (Dahlquist) Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, on Nov. 23, devoted mother of Alex Cotto of Chelsea, Thelma Cotto of Peabody and Timothy Cotto of Reading. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Zachery, Amber, Aden, Samantha, Sandra and Jaimie. Adored great-grandmother of Dolan, Emmett and Gage. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence V. and Atheldra (Smith) Dahlquist. Dear sister of Keith Dahlquist of Revere, Gail Michalski and her husband Walter of Billerica, Darlene Dahlquist of Chelsea, the late Gary Dahlquist, Larry V. Dahlquist and Wayne E. Dahlquist, survived by his wife Evelyn Dahlquist of Chelsea. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Memorial Gathering and Visitation on Wednesday, December 2nd from 4 – 7 PM at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card. Visit: www.WelshFH.com
