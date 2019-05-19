Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
LINDA ANN (BEARDSLEY) HURLEY

LINDA ANN (BEARDSLEY) HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Linda Ann (Beardsley) Of Burlington, formerly of Bedford, unexpectedly, May 17. Proud and loving mother to Kelly & Justin of Burlington. Beloved daughter of Alan & Nancy Beardsley of Bedford. Loving sister to Sharon Kailher & her husband Christopher of Rumford, RI. Aunt to Benjamin & Isabel Kailher. Significant other to Glenn Abriam of Natick. Linda is also survived by many cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's name may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019
