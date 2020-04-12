|
MUNIER, Linda Ann (Benko) Former Insurance Administrator, age 71, formerly of Everett, died unexpectedly April 11, at Lahey in Burlington. Beloved wife of Paul J. Munier, mother of the late Robin Munier, the late P.J. Munier, and the late Michael Munier, daughter of the late Michael and Rira (Hansen) Benko, sister of Kathleen Woodard of Everett, Donna Basile and her husband Dennis of Everett, Michelle Benko of Everett, the late Maru Jane Molle, sister-in-law of Phillip Molle of Everett, and aunt of many. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life gathering will be announced when the Covid-19 crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munier family. Memorials to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 are encouraged. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020