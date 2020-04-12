Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA MUNIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA ANN (BENKO) MUNIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA ANN (BENKO) MUNIER Obituary
MUNIER, Linda Ann (Benko) Former Insurance Administrator, age 71, formerly of Everett, died unexpectedly April 11, at Lahey in Burlington. Beloved wife of Paul J. Munier, mother of the late Robin Munier, the late P.J. Munier, and the late Michael Munier, daughter of the late Michael and Rira (Hansen) Benko, sister of Kathleen Woodard of Everett, Donna Basile and her husband Dennis of Everett, Michelle Benko of Everett, the late Maru Jane Molle, sister-in-law of Phillip Molle of Everett, and aunt of many. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life gathering will be announced when the Covid-19 crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munier family. Memorials to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 are encouraged. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Linda Ann (Benko) MUNIER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -