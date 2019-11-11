|
PAPA, Linda Ann (D'Ambrosio) Of Londonderry, NH, entered eternal rest on November 9, 2019, with her beloved husband, David, at her bedside, after valiantly battling Pulmonary Fibrosis since 2001 and ovarian cancer since 2017.
Linda was born in Boston's North End on September 11, 1951, and her family moved to Melrose, where she grew up. Linda leaves behind her devoted husband, David Papa of Londonderry, NH, brother Mark D'Ambrosio of Manchester, NH, sister-in-law Beverly D'Ambrosio of Wakefield, MA, and sister Ann D'Ambrosio of Quincy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, most of whom will remember her forever as their "cool aunt," a title of which she was very proud. Linda was predeceased by her brother Angelo D'Ambrosio of Wakefield, brother Joseph D'Ambrosio, Jr. of Melrose, and her mother, Amelia (Ciocco) D'Ambrosio, and father Joseph D'Ambrosio, Sr., of Melrose.
Linda was educated in Melrose public schools, and earned her Bachelor's of Education from Boston College in 1973. She worked for the US Postal Service for 33 years, starting as a temporary worker and retiring in 2007, after numerous promotions, as an Executive Plant Manager at the North Reading, MA Plant. She was recognized many times at the local, regional and national levels for her contributions to the agency through the years and she derived great joy in mentoring others while balancing her managerial responsibilities with her innate desire to be fair and decent to all those with whom she interacted. She set a stellar example of leadership tempered with sincere decency and empathy. She spoke to two different classes at Harvard Medical School about her experiences and always volunteered to provide whatever information and medical samples she could when undergoing the many surgeries and other procedures she underwent through the years - because she believed we're all put here to help others whenever possible, no matter what we're going through.
She and her husband were blessed with an extraordinary relationship through 26 years of marriage and almost 30 years together, most of which involved dealing with very serious health issues. Despite being told she had but two years to live in 2001, they lived life on their own terms, putting one another first at all times, something that was evident for all to see.
Linda enjoyed travel, especially her trips to Italy, cruises, and her yearly birthday trips to her favorite place on earth, Humarock Beach in Scituate. Most of all, Linda enjoyed being with her husband, no matter what they were doing or where they were doing it, and they both are grateful beyond words for every moment they were able to spend together.
Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., SALEM, NH. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 am, in St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, NH. A Celebration of Linda's Life, and Burial, will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, friends and relatives are encouraged to consider donating in Linda's memory to the two places that made her able to spend with us the time we had with her: Pulmonary and Critical Care Unit, Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116, or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To leave an online condolence, please visit Linda's tribute page at goundreydewhirstfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019