SHEA, Linda Ann 51 years of age. Of Charlestown, formerly of Milton, February 6, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. Beloved cherished daughter of Richard F. Shea & Eileen M. (McCarthy) Shea. Loved & cherished best friend to her sister Roberta Shea, her devoted caregiver for the past 2 years. Predeceased by her sister Atty. & F.B.I. Agent Kathleen Shea & also her grandparents Peter & Eileen Shea, John & Hanora McCarthy. Linda graduated from Braintree St. Coletta Day School on May 30, 1990 and worked at day programs under the Dept. of Developmental Services, for which her family appreciated the enjoyment this program brought to her daily life. Linda received many gold medals from the Special Olympics in cross country skiing & swimming. Linda's Memorial Service & Burial will be held in the spring. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020