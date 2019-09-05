Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
at the Lane Residence
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the Lane Residence
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the Lane Residence
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA COHEN LANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA COHEN LANE Obituary
LANE, Linda Cohen Of Marion, formerly of Newton, MA, entered into rest on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Josephine (Markowitz) Cohen. Beloved wife of Robert H. Lane. Loving mother of Jeffrey Lane (Deceased), wife Ann Lane, Kimberly Harrison, husband Michael Harrison, Rebecca Block and husband Adam Block. Loving grandmother of Sadye Lane, Hannah Lane, Lane Harrison, Shona Harrison, and Jeffrey Block. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Sunday, September 8th, at 1:45PM. Memorial observance will be held on Sunday, September 8th following the funeral until 8:00PM and Monday, September 9th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Lane Residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now