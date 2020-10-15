1/
LINDA D. GALLO
GALLO, Linda D. Of East Walpole, formerly of Medford, October 12, 2020, age 56. Beloved wife of Michael R. Zinnack. Devoted daughter of Maria Vasques and the late Anthony Gallo of Medford. Loving sister of Luisa Howland and her husband Don of Osborne, Kansas. Cherished aunt of Jason and Christopher Howland, also of Osborne, Kansas, and Joshua, Benjamin, Nicole and Danielle of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bradley and sister-in-law Christine, as well as her cousins Sergio and Robert Vasques. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Linda's Life Celebration on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2 to 5pm at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Linda's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private, with a memorial gathering to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda's name may be made to Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 174A, Denver, CO 80246 or at www.morrisanimalfoundation.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
