WASZKIEWICZ, Linda D. (Hayes) age 64, of Wrentham, passed away peacefully October 17th. Beloved wife of Peter M. Devoted mother of Kathleen M. Waszkiewicz of Braintree and Sarah J. Dacko and her husband Brett of Franklin. Dear sister of Patricia Hayes of Rockland, Thomas J. Hayes of Derry, NH, Nancy Clapp of Hudson, FL, Robin Howland of Quincy, William Hayes of Milton, Robert Hayes of Port Jefferson, NY, James Hayes of Whitman, Valerie Romero of Hull, Mary Yarosh of Weymouth and the late Ethel Ramonas. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of the Quincy Neighborhood Club. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 3 to 7PM. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Church, Dorchester, Friday, at 10 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in her memory to Fr. Bill's & Main Spring, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com
