De VEER, Linda (Johnstone) Age 74, of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden and Winthrop, passed away on November 28, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Gerald D. De Veer. Daughter of the late Janice (Planta) Johnstone. Mother of Jacqueline C. Heaton and her husband William of Litchfield, NH, Gerald D. De Veer and his wife Erica of North Conway, NH, and R. Scott De Veer and his husband Andrew Piasecki of Billerica. Beloved grandmother of Andrew, Tyler and Josh De Veer, Timothy and Caitlin Heaton, Gianna and Izabella De Veer. Sister of June Martin of Charlton, Shirley Palmer and her husband Kenneth of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Karen Strahan of Woburn, and the late Gail Goulart and Joyce Kershaw. At the request of the family, services for Linda will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held early summer of 2021 for all family and friends to attend. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY. Condolences and expressions of support and sympathy may be made at www.farmeranddee.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alz.org View the online memorial for Linda (Johnstone) De VEER