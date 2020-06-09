|
|
EDMANDS, Linda (Engdahl) Age 73, a loving mother and lifelong educator, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by those who loved her dearly; to both her immediate and Academy Manor family members. A permanent New England resident, Linda was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and was raised in Johnston, Rhode Island. She is remembered fondly by her son and daughter, Douglas and Hannah, as well as many other family members, coworkers, parents, students and friends whose lives were touched by Linda's compassion and appreciation for teaching and all living things during her 30 year career at Andover School of Montessori. Funeral services are being arranged through Conte Funeral Home in NORTH ANDOVER, MA. A full service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected towards a scholarship in Linda's name to receive a Montessori children's house education. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com Information for donations to follow via her life celebration profile page; please feel free to follow this link with information and history about the story that became Linda's lifelong passion: https://amshq.org/About-Montessori/History-of-Montessori/Who-Was-Maria-Montessori
View the online memorial for Linda (Engdahl) EDMANDS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020