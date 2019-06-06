KLOCKNER, Linda Fenton Of Sherborn, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 with her daughter and husband by her side. She was the loving mother of Leah Klockner Byrnes and the beloved wife of James D. Byrnes. Linda is survived by her siblings and spouses: Christina and Jock West of Portsmouth, RI, Joseph Klockner Jr. and Ginny Myers of Takoma Park, MD, Karen M. Klockner and Dr. Frederick Alexander of Ridgewood, NJ, David Klockner and Kristi Lynn Klockner of Marlboro, NJ. She was the sister-in-law of Lorraine and John Puleo of Braintree, MA and Nancy and Thomas Jackson of Braintree, MA. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Doris Fenton Klockner and Joseph Steinert Klockner of NJ. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Pilgrim Church, Sherborn, MA. Burial following the service will be at the Pine Hill Cemetery Sherborn, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Missions (Hunger) Fund at Pilgrim Church, 25 South Main Street, Sherborn, MA, 01770. For a full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Linda, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342



View the online memorial for Linda Fenton KLOCKNER Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary