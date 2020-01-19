|
|
FOUNTAS, Linda Of Norwood, MA, passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Halachis) Fountas. Loving sister of Charles P. Fountas, Irene Fountas, Nicoletta Fountas, Paul P. Fountas, and the late John P. Fountas. Loving aunt of Natalie Fountas-Davis and her husband Devin Eicher. Great-aunt of Penelope and Serafina Eicher. Dear friend of Gabrielle Matukas. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Gregory The Theologian Greek Church, 1007 West St., Mansfield, MA at 10AM. There will be a brief Visitation prior to the Service, from 9AM to 10AM, at the church. Visiting Hours on Wed., January 22, 2020 at the Dockray-Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, MA, from 4PM to 8PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit DockrayandThomasfuneralhome.com Dockray-Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020