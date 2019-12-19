Boston Globe Obituaries
LINDA J. (PERRY) BETHUNE

LINDA J. (PERRY) BETHUNE Obituary
BETHUNE, Linda J. (Perry) Age 68, in Acton, MA, formerly of Grafton, MA, Leesburg and Alexandria, VA, and Mt. Airy, NC, passed peacefully Dec. 15, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 40 years of William J. Bethune. Loving mother of Lisa of Acton & of James of Washington, DC. Daughter of the late John H. and Anne (Jacks) Perry. A Life Celebration to be held at the Audubon Hill Community Center, Acton, is planned for Spring 2020 & will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston. For full life story & updated information, please visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
