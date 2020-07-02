|
FINSTEIN, Linda J. (Gerstein) Of South Easton, on Thursday July 2, 2020, at 65 years of age. Devoted daughter of Jean Gerstein of Del Ray Beach, FL and the late Daniel Gerstein. Beloved wife of John E. Finstein. Loving mother of Melissa Fralick and Tovah Balducci. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Keegan, Kaylah, Lexi, Dominic, Vinny and Gianna. Dear sister of William Gerstein and his wife, Ilene. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020