GALLAGHER, Linda J. Age 71, of Kansas, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on July 23, 2019. Linda was the devoted mother of Alison Longo & her husband Lawrence Long of Gilbertsville, PA, Robert Raucci, Jr. & his late wife Shannon of Olathe, KS, and David Raucci of West Palm Beach, FL, loving "Grammy" of Camryn Good, Arianna Raucci and Alexandra Longo, cherished daughter of the late Joseph R. & Janet H. (Giffin) Gallagher, dear sister of Richard Gallagher of Lydonville, VT, Lois Gallagher of Westminster, and William Gallagher of Waltham. Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Cedar Ave., in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, on Tuesday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Linda's name may be made to Good Samaritan Society of Olathe, KS. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
